Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV) is a public health issue, and the experience varies among population sub-groups in Africa. In the West African sub-region, IPV perpetrated against women remains high and is exacerbated by the pertaining cultural milieu. It affects women's health, wellbeing, and nutritional status. We examined the association between women's lifetime experiences of physical, sexual, and emotional IPV and undernutrition by quantifying the association at smaller geographical settings in West African countries. We used a bivariate probit geostatistical technique to explore the association between IPV and undernutrition, combining data from the latest Demographic and Health Survey conducted in ten Western African countries. Bayesian inference relies on Markov chain Monte Carlo simulation. The findings demonstrate spatial clustering in the likelihood of experiencing IPV and being underweight in the regions of Mali, Sierra Leone, Liberia and neighboring Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Cameroon, and Nigeria. The pattern of clustering was somewhat similar when physical violence was combined with underweight and emotional violence combined with underweight. The findings also indicate protective effects of education, wealth status, employment status, urban residence, and exposure to mass media. Further, the likelihood of experiencing IPV and the likelihood of being underweight or thin declined with age and age-gap between the woman and her partner. The findings provide insight into the location-specific variations that can aid targeted interventions, and underscore the importance of empowering women holistically, in the domains of education, socio-economic and socio-cultural empowerment, in addressing women's vulnerability to IPV and malnutrition (underweight and thinness). Furthermore, IPV prevention programmes will need to address gender inequality and cultural factors such as male dominance that may heighten women's risk of experiencing IPV.

