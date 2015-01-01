Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Violence is the third leading cause of spinal cord injury (SCI) in the United States, and people with violence-related SCI have worse long-term outcomes compared to other traumatic SCI etiologies. Little is known, however, about the underlying reasons for these differences. Access to and utilization of rehabilitation services may differ in this population, but their outpatient care has not been previously investigated.



OBJECTIVE: To evaluate differences in utilization patterns of outpatient rehabilitation services between people with violence-related SCI and other traumatic SCI etiologies.



DESIGN: Retrospective cohort study. SETTING: Academic tertiary care hospital system PATIENTS: 41 patients with violence-related SCI residing in King County at the time of injury who completed inpatient rehabilitation (IPR) in our institution were identified from the hospital trauma registry and matched with 41 control patients with non-violent traumatic SCI. INTERVENTIONS: Not applicable. MAIN OUTCOME MEASURE(S): The number of appointments attended, canceled, and missed during the first year after discharge from IPR were obtained by chart review for Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation (PM&R) physicians and therapy services.



RESULTS: People with violence-related SCI had decreased follow-up with outpatient rehabilitation services after IPR discharge compared to non-violent traumatic SCI, including PM&R (2.50±2.44 vs. 3.76±2.21 visits, β=-1.28, p=0.017), physical therapy (8.91±11.02 vs. 17.57±15.26, β=-9.79, p=0.0093), occupational therapy (4.28±7.90 vs. 10.04±14.42, β=-6.18, p=0.033), and recreational therapy (0.293±0.955 vs. 1.37±2.86, β=-1.07, p=0.035). The rate of missed appointments was also higher among people with violence-related SCI compared to controls for PM&R (25.2%±28.5% vs. 9.9%±16.5%, β=14.6%, p=0.014) and physical therapy (26.0%±32.0% vs 4.2%±13.2%, β=22.1%, p=0.009).



CONCLUSIONS: Individuals with violence-related SCI were less likely to attend follow up appointments with PM&R physicians and other allied health professionals and were more likely to miss scheduled appointments compared to other traumatic SCI etiologies. Decreased outpatient follow-up may affect long-term outcomes for people with violence-related SCI. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

