Noda Y, Miyashita C, Komatsu Y, Kito S, Mimura M. Psychiatry Res. 2023; 330: e115573.

Abstract

Repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation (rTMS) for patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) became covered by the National Health Insurance (NHI) in Japan since 2019. Although the evidence of rTMS for TRD is well established, the cost-effectiveness of rTMS versus antidepressants has not been thoroughly analyzed in Japan. Thus, we aimed to evaluate the cost-effectiveness of rTMS for TRD under the NHI system using a microsimulation model to compare the direct costs and quality-adjusted life years (QALYs). Model inputs of clinical parameters and the utility were derived from published literature. Cost parameters were estimated from the Japanese Claim Database. The robustness of the analyses was evaluated with sensitivity analysis and scenario analysis. The analysis estimated that rTMS increased effectiveness by 0.101QALYs and total cost by ¥94,370 ($689) compared with antidepressant medications. As a result, the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio (ICER) of rTMS was estimated to be ¥935,984 ($6,832)/QALY. In the sensitivity and scenario analyses, ICER did not exceed ¥5 million ($36,496)/QALY as the reference value of the Japanese public cost-effectiveness evaluation system. rTMS therapy for TRD can be a cost-effective treatment strategy compared to antidepressant medication under the NHI system in Japan.


