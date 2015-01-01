SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Kostadinov V, Bartram A. Psychol. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08870446.2023.2276748

PMID

37936405

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore how older people understand, perceive, and evaluate the various factors which drive their alcohol consumption behaviours.

METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 33 Australian community-dwelling older adults (aged 65+ years) who drank alcohol at least once a month. Thematic analyses identified common themes which were then mapped onto the COM-B theoretical framework.

RESULTS: Drinking behaviours were driven by a lack of capability in the form of poor knowledge regarding safe drinking behaviours and guidelines; high opportunity for consumption due to ease of accessing alcohol and its prominence in social routines; and high motivation to drink due to perceived benefits outweighing perceived risks.

CONCLUSION: Increasing older peoples' knowledge of the risks associated with consumption and safe drinking behaviours represents a key health promotion priority in order to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harms among this group.


Language: en

Keywords

Australia; Alcohol; older people; qualitative methodology; risky drinking

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print