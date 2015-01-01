Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To explore how older people understand, perceive, and evaluate the various factors which drive their alcohol consumption behaviours.



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 33 Australian community-dwelling older adults (aged 65+ years) who drank alcohol at least once a month. Thematic analyses identified common themes which were then mapped onto the COM-B theoretical framework.



RESULTS: Drinking behaviours were driven by a lack of capability in the form of poor knowledge regarding safe drinking behaviours and guidelines; high opportunity for consumption due to ease of accessing alcohol and its prominence in social routines; and high motivation to drink due to perceived benefits outweighing perceived risks.



CONCLUSION: Increasing older peoples' knowledge of the risks associated with consumption and safe drinking behaviours represents a key health promotion priority in order to reduce the burden of alcohol-related harms among this group.

Language: en