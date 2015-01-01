Abstract

BACKGROUND: Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is an overwhelming social problem in children and adolescents. Focusing on the change of NSSI behavior, including onset, cessation, and maintenance, is crucial to developing effective prevention and intervention strategies. This study explored the effect of mental health status (depressive and anxiety symptoms) and family function on NSSI.



METHODS: The study sample comprised 7554 children and adolescents based on the first two rounds of the Chengdu Positive Child Development (CPCD) dataset in China. Depressive and anxiety symptoms measured mental health status. The self-reported questionnaires also assessed NSSI behaviors and family function. The interrelationship between NSSI behaviors, mental health status, and family function was evaluated. Logistic regression and linear regression were performed to examine the interrelationship between mental health status, family function and NSSI behaviors. Sensitivity analysis was performed.



RESULTS: In this study, 2167 (28.69%) participants reported NSSI at baseline and 2101 (27.81%) at follow-up. Depression, anxiety, and family function were salient influential factors in the prevalence, onset, and cessation of NSSI. Parents' accompaniment showed a significant effect on the prevalence of NSSI.



CONCLUSION: Depression, anxiety, family function, and parents' accompaniment are all associated with NSSI behaviors. Strategies targeting mental health status and family function could effectively protect children and adolescents from NSSI behaviors.

Language: en