Abstract

Late-life balance disorders remain a severe problem with fatal consequences. Perturbation-based balance training (PBT), a form of rehabilitation that intentionally introduces small, unpredictable disruptions to an individual's gait cycle, can improve balance. The Tethered Pelvic Assist Device (TPAD) is a cable-driven robotic trainer that applies perturbations to the user's pelvis during treadmill walking. Earlier work showcased improved gait stability and the first evidence of increased cognition acutely. The mobile Tethered Pelvic Assist Device (mTPAD), a portable version of the TPAD, applies perturbations to a pelvic belt via a posterior walker during overground gait, as opposed to treadmill walking. Forty healthy older adults were randomly assigned to a control group (CG, n = 20) without mTPAD PBT or an experimental group (EG, n = 20) with mTPAD PBT for a two-day study. Day 1 consisted of baseline anthropometrics, vitals, and functional and cognitive measurements. Day 2 consisted of training with the mTPAD and post-interventional cognitive and functional measurements.



RESULTS revealed that the EG significantly outperformed the CG in several cognitive (SDMT-C and TMT-B) and functional (BBS and 4-Stage Balance: one-foot stand) measurements while showcasing increased confidence in mobility based on FES-I. To our knowledge, our study is the first randomized, large group (n = 40) clinical study exploring new mobile perturbation-based robotic gait training technology.

