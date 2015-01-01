Abstract

RATIONALE: There are theoretical reasons to expect loneliness related to firearm purchasing. For instance, loneliness might amplify social isolation and feelings of insecurity, anxiety, perceived danger, and need for self-reliance. Purchasing a firearm might be seen as a way to bolster one's security and gain a sense of control when faced with potential threats, yet there is a lack of research assessing this possibility.



OBJECTIVE: This study aimed to examine the relationship between loneliness and purchasing a firearm among a sample of low-income U.S. military veterans.



METHODS: Data are from a national survey of 1,004 low-income U.S. veterans collected in December 2022 and January 2023. Firth logistic regression-a rare event logistic regression model to address small-sample bias stemming from rare outcomes through a penalized likelihood approach-was used to estimate the adjusted association between loneliness and purchasing a firearm in the past year.



RESULTS: Approximately 5.4% reported the purchase of a new firearm in the past year, and respondents reported an average loneliness score of 1.82 (standard deviation = 1.96; range = 0-6).



RESULTS of Firth Logit regression analyses found that net of control variables for demographic, socioeconomic, and household characteristics, loneliness was positively associated with purchasing a firearm in the past year (OR = 1.167, 95% CI = 1.006, 1.352).



CONCLUSION: The findings indicate that loneliness among U.S. military veterans is associated with firearm purchasing. Considering the risks posed by both loneliness and firearm ownership for veteran suicide, the findings suggest the need for greater focus and synergistic strategies to address loneliness and safe firearm practices among U.S. veterans.

Language: en