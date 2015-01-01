SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Tooby J, Woodward J, Tucker R, Jones B, Falvey, Salmon D, Bussey MD, Starling L, Tierney G. Sports Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Adis International)

10.1007/s40279-023-01968-0

37938534

Correction to: Sports Medicine https://doi.org/10.1007/s40279-023-01953-7

At the time of online publication, data were inadvertently missing from Fig. 6.

Propensity ratios of tackles, carries and rucks to result in a maximum-magnitude HAE within lower-, medium- and higher-magnitude bands. If no HAE was recorded during a contact event then the maximum HAE was considered to be within the lower band. Comparisons between events, positions and sexes, and contact stages are included. Significant comparisons are indicated by green boxes. HAEs head acceleration events


The corrected figure 6 is available:

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40279-023-01968-0/figures/6


Language: en
