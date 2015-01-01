|
Freitag S, Au JS, Liu DY, Mekawi Y, Lamis DA. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
37937748
INTRODUCTION: Depressive and mixed symptoms in bipolar disorder (BD) have been linked to higher suicide risk. Based on Klonsky and May's three-step theory and Joiner's Interpersonal Psychological Theory of Suicide, we hypothesized that patients diagnosed with BD who reported severe levels of depressive symptoms and mixed depressive and manic symptoms would also report higher levels of suicidal desire and acquired capability of suicide, as well as suicidal thoughts and behaviors.
latent class analysis; acquired capability; bipolar disorder; suicidal desire; suicidal thoughts and behaviors