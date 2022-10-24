Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall-related injuries can reduce older adults' independence and result in economic burdens. The assistive technologies and home modifications explored in this review are suggested to reduce the risk of falls of community-dwelling older people. However, the location of the in-home assistive technology being used, and the in-home modification likely interact and influence fall reduction and injury prevention of community-dwelling older adults. This interactive effect is poorly understood. A better understanding of the impact of assistive technologies and modifications in the homes of older adults is needed to support the appropriate application of these devices.



OBJECTIVE: The objective of this systematic review is to detail the contribution of assistive technology and home modification on falls, fall frequency, fall severity, and fall location within the homes of community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: We will source articles from 3 databases (MEDLINE, CINAHL, Web of Science Core Collection) and will assess them using a set of pre-defined inclusion and exclusion criteria. Reporting will be in accordance with PRISMA 2020. Two independent reviewers will screen each study at the title and abstract and full-text level. We are managing citations within the Covidence software. Data extraction and analysis will be reported in a systematic review.



DISCUSSION: The outcome variables of interest are fall frequency, fall location, injury, mortality, and hospitalization. These variables of interest all relate to falls, their severity, and their locations in the home. We are seeking a better understanding of how these outcomes vary with the use of different assistive technologies and home modifications as reported in the literature. This will help us understand where falls occur which may inform how different assistive technologies can be used by community-dwelling older adults to prevent falls and adverse outcomes in different areas of their homes. Our review will provide a basis for more intentional prescription of ambulatory assistive technologies and evidence-based recommendations of home modifications. It may also inform adaptations to existing technologies to foster safer mobility in the homes of community-dwelling older adults. SYSTEMATIC REVIEW REGISTRATION: This protocol has been submitted for registration in PROSPERO CRD42022370172 on October 24, 2022.

