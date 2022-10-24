|
Citation
Crosby KM, Rodriguez CA, Canas MA, Kim C, Noroozi S, Vis-Dunbar M, Komisar V, Sakakibara BM, Jakobi JM. Syst. Rev. 2023; 12(1): e204.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
DOI
PMID
37936167
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Fall-related injuries can reduce older adults' independence and result in economic burdens. The assistive technologies and home modifications explored in this review are suggested to reduce the risk of falls of community-dwelling older people. However, the location of the in-home assistive technology being used, and the in-home modification likely interact and influence fall reduction and injury prevention of community-dwelling older adults. This interactive effect is poorly understood. A better understanding of the impact of assistive technologies and modifications in the homes of older adults is needed to support the appropriate application of these devices.
Language: en
Keywords
Aged; Humans; Hospitalization; Aging; *Independent Living; *Self-Help Devices; Assistive technologies; Fall prevention; Home modifications; Mobility aids; Review Literature as Topic; Systematic review protocol; Systematic Reviews as Topic