SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Schweigert M, Parschke P, Almeida AB, Kellner P. Thorac. Cardiovasc. Surg. Rep. 2023; 12(1): e57-e59.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Georg Thieme)

DOI

10.1055/s-0043-1776110

PMID

37936924

PMCID

PMC10626524

Abstract

Background  Airway management in case of acute tracheal injury is a challenging situation where the use of Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) has recently gained more importance. Case Description  We report the case of a 60-year old women with aspiration of a large blister pack tablet causing acute tracheal obstruction with asphyxia as well as tracheal perforation with tension pneumothorax. As bronchoscopy failed to retrieve the blister pack, emergency tracheal reconstruction with Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support was carried out.

CONCLUSION  The application of ECMO instantly alleviated the acute situation and provided excellent conditions for technically demanding emergency tracheal repair.


Language: en

Keywords

airway; extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; thoracic Surgery

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print