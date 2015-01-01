|
Japzon JKM, Mokamad-Romancap HO. Trauma Surg. Acute Care Open 2023; 8(1): e001260.
(Copyright © 2023, The author(s) and the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma, Publisher BMJ Publishing Group)
37936902
BACKGROUND: An improvised air gun with marble bullets, locally known as "Jolen Gun", is a type of home-made gun using Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes and compressed air. It is mainly being used as a hunting tool in Central Mindanao. This "non-lethal" weapon has the potential in causing serious harm. There has been several incidents of minor injuries from this type of weapon in our institution but this is the first documented case of an improvised marble air-gun causing significant injury to the patient.
Thoracic Injuries; Wounds, Penetrating