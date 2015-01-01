Abstract

There is a dearth of evidence indicating the effectiveness of psychological interventions targeting depression and/or posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) for Black women in the United States (US) exposed to intimate partner violence (IPV). We searched PubMed, MEDLINE, PsycINFO, EBSCOhost, Social Sciences, Social Sciences Full Text, Social Work Abstracts, and Cochrane databases between September 2021 and October 2022, for original studies of randomized control trials (RCTs) reporting depression and/or PTSD interventions delivered to US Black women with histories of IPV. Of the 1,276 articles, 46 were eligible and 8 RCTs were ultimately included in the review; interventions for depression (four interventions, n = 1,518) and PTSD (four interventions, n = 477). Among Depression and PTSD interventions (one intervention, n = 208), Beck's Depression Inventory II indicated M = 35.2, SD = 12.6 versus M = 29.5, SD = 13.1, <.01, and Davidson Trauma Scale indicated M = 79.4, SD = 31.5 versus M = 72.1, SD = 33.5, <.01, at pre- and post-intervention respectively. Also, some interventions reported severity of depression M = 13.9 (SD = 5.4) versus M = 7.9 (SD = 5.7) < 0.01, and PTSD (M = 8.08 vs. M = 14.13, F(1,117) = 9.93, p < .01) at pre- and post-intervention respectively. Publication bias was moderate and varied between 12 and 17 via the Downs and Black Checklist for Methodological Rigor for RCTs. Psychological interventions targeting depression and/or PTSD for Black women with histories of IPV reflect moderate improvement. Interventions that account for cultural nuances specific to Black women are fundamental for improving outcomes for survivors presenting with depression and/or PTSD.

