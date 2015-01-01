|
Citation
|
Redlich MC, Fischer F. Z. Gerontol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37940726
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Digital support systems are becoming increasingly more important in long-term inpatient care facilities. Welfare technologies have the potential to make a valuable contribution to maintaining independence in advanced age. At the same time the technologies can support professional caregivers. The aim of the study was to describe the expectations and experiences with a new technology, using the example of a fall sensor system, from the perspective of professional caregivers.
Language: de
|
Keywords
|
Fall prevention; Digitalization; Elderly care; Fall detection; Long-term inpatient care