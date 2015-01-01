Abstract

Parenting style has a great effect on psychosocial behaviors of the school age children.



AIM: to assess the relation between parenting style of primary school age children and their psychosocial behaviors.



DESIGN: a descriptive cross-sectional study design. Settings: conducted in two medical centers and five Maternal and Child Health (MCH) centers at Tanta city, El Gharbia Governorate. Subjects: a number of 300 mothers with their primary school children were selected randomly from the previous settings. Tool of the study: A structured interview schedule was used to obtain the necessary data for the study. It consists of four parts as following: Part (1): a) Socio-demographic characteristics of parents. b) Socio-demographic characteristics of child. Part (II): Parenting Styles and Dimensions Questionnaire short version. Part (III): The Home and Community Social Behavior Scales (HCSBS). Part (IV): The Stirling Children's Wellbeing Scale (SCWBS).



RESULTS: It was found that authoritative parenting style was highly used by almost the majority (89.3%) of the studied parents. The authoritarian parenting style was moderately used by more than half (57.0%) of the studied parents. The permissive parenting style was moderately used by more than two fifths (45%) of them. There was a positive statistically significant correlation between total score of authoritative parenting style and total score of social and psychological behavior (p <0.001). While, there was a negative statistically significant correlation between the total score of authoritarian parenting style and the total score of social and psychological behavior (p=0.005 and p<0.00) respectively and there was a negative statistically significant correlation between the total score of permissive parenting style and total score of social and psychological behavior of their children (p<0.001).



CONCLUSION: There was a positive statistically significant relation between authoritative parenting style and social and psychological behavior of their primary school age children. Conversely, there was a statistically significant negative relation between authoritarian and permissive parenting style and social and psychological behavior of their primary school age children. Recommendations: The community health nurse should provide health education for parents on parenting skills and effect on psychological wellbeing of their children.

Language: en