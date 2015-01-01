|
Metwally El-ony AAELQ, Bahgat RS, Farag NH. Tanta Sci. Nurs. J. 2023; 29(2): 12-31.
(Copyright © 2023, Faculty of Nursing Tanta University)
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: School bullying is a pervasive international problem which attracted the concern of global research community. Bullying is common among primary and prep school students. School bullying is the predominant factor that affects children' physical and mental health. These effects carry over into adulthood and include suicide tendencies. Therefore, many preventative strategies and technology used to prevent school bullying. Aim of the study was to investigate perception, attitudes and self-esteem regarding bullying among preparatory school students.
