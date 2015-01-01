Abstract

BACKGROUND: School bullying is a pervasive international problem which attracted the concern of global research community. Bullying is common among primary and prep school students. School bullying is the predominant factor that affects children' physical and mental health. These effects carry over into adulthood and include suicide tendencies. Therefore, many preventative strategies and technology used to prevent school bullying. Aim of the study was to investigate perception, attitudes and self-esteem regarding bullying among preparatory school students.



Subjects and method: Three hundred students. study was conducted at two governmental preparatory schools of Tanta city. Tools: Four tools were used for data collection (socio-demographic Data, perception of preparatory school students regarding bullying, Bullying attitude scale and Rosenberg self-esteem scale).



RESULTS: More than half of students had health problems due to their exposure to bullying, about 40% of students had high level of perception about bullying, half of students had low level of perception regarding bullying, three quarters of students had negative attitude regarding bullying while one quarter of students had positive attitude regarding bullying.



CONCLUSION: there were statistical significant differences among students' perception, attitudes and self-esteem regarding bullying.



Recommendations: School students should attend health education programs to improve their perception regarding school bullying and to improve their practices about bullying prevention and control.

