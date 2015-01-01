Abstract

Background. Toxic leadership becomes a real problem in nursing administration. Its toxicity harms the nursing staff's progress and creates a challenging work environment full of struggles that in turn, produce adverse outcomes on the nursing staff motivation, productivity and cooperation which consequently effect on nursing staff's job security.



AIM OF THE STUDY: To assess nursing staff's perception of toxic leadership and job security. Subjects and Method.Research design: A descriptive - correlational design was applied. Subjects: A total number of stratified random sample was 310 out of 1618 nurses who were enrolled during data collection time. It divided as follows: Main hospital (160), Chest hospital (50), Pediatric hospital (50), Medical hospital (50). Tools: Two tools for data collection were used. the first,Nursing Staff's Perception of Toxic Leadership Questionnaire and the second Nursing Staff' Job Security Scale.



RESULTS: nearly two thirds (60.0%) of nursing staff had a high-level perception of overall toxic Leadership. Two thirds (63.2%) of nursing staff had a low perception level of overall job security.



CONCLUSION: The present study showed a highly statistically significant negative correlation between nursing staff perception of overall toxic leadership and overall job security. Recommendations: Establish leadership educational programs to provide health care leaders with the skills they need to build an organization of collaboration and participative management and managing complex care environments that leads to high sensation of job security

