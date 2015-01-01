Abstract

Suicide is a global public health issue that is getting worse. It is difficult todifferentiate between thinking about suicide and actually attempting. Suicidalbehavior needs explicit attention, by enhancing self-control and self-direction, havinga repertoire of efficient adaptation techniques helps reduce suicidal behavior.



AIM: toenhance self-control among students risky for suicide through adaptation strategies.



DESIGN: This study followed a quasi- experimental correlational research design.Setting: The study was carried out at Tanta university affiliated to Ministry ofhigher education. Subject: The study subject was composed of a convenience sampleof fifty students. Tools: Three tools were used to collect data of this study, Tool I:Multidimensional Self Control Scale (MSCS), Tool II; '' Suicidal Ideation Scale(SIS), Tool III: Adaptation Scale (AS).



RESULTS: The main results revealed that thereideations, self-control, and adaptation level ((1.3800±.6353), (2.4000 ±.63888),(2.5600±,6114) respectively( after implementation of the education program. Also,suicidal ideation, self-control, and their adaptation level on the other side, there werea negative correlation be -control, adaptation but thiscorrelation was not statistically significant.



CONCLUSION: The present study concludedthat, the educational program sessions played a vital role in improvements of studieddal ideations, self-control, and adaptation level afterimplementation of the education program. Recommendations: Health educationabout practical ways to enhance psychological well-being should be teach to studentsin the different levels of school and university.

Language: en