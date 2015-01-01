Abstract

BACKGROUND: Bullying is a widespread issue in schools all around the world.Students with disabilities as deafness or dumbness are overrepresented in bullyingprevalence both perpetration and victimization.



AIM: To assess the deaf and dumbstudents' experience regarding bullying at Assiut city.



METHODS: A cross-sectionaldescriptive design was used. Setting: The study was conducted in two preparatoryschools for deaf and dumb at Assiut city. Sample: A purposive sample of 270students (120 males and 150 females) was included in the study. Tools: two toolswere used. Tool (1): A structure interview questionnaire sheet included two parts.Part (1): Personal characteristics of studied deaf and dumb students. Part (2) studiedstudents' history of exposure to different types of bullying. Tool (2): A modified childadolescent bullying scale contains 20 items.



RESULTS: It was found that 91.1% ofstudied students exposed to bullying, the most common type was verbal bullying andmales were exposed more than females by 66.7%, 59.5% respectively, there werestatistical significance relation between deaf and dumb students' total mean score ofbullying scale and their gender, failure in school and days of absenteeism.



CONCLUSION: the majority of studied deaf and dumb students had bullying experience;nearly about half of them exposed to bullying in their classes, and more than one-thirdof them are exposed to bullying by their classmate students which affected their desireto go to school. Recommendation: A bullying prevention committee should beformed at school to explore various factors associated with bullying.

