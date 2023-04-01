Abstract

Divers have sought in the oceans food and valuables for centuries. More recently, scuba diving became associated with the military. In the 1950s, scuba diving evolved into a recreational sport for pleasure and leisure. It was greatly popularized after the invention of the "AquaLung" made famous by oceanic explorers like Jacques Cousteau. A wide network of aficionados developed upon the evolution and dissemination of diving technology and the founding of PADI: "The Way the World Learns to Dive." However, an important safety issue often ignored concerns the evaluation of the risk-to benefit ratio for divers suffering from mental illnesses such as major depression or panic disorder. The prescription of psychoactive medications such as antidepressants or anti-anxiety drugs for scuba divers likewise merits caution. This case report and brief review highlight important considerations for counselling divers and the general public on safety as regards to psychiatric diagnosis and medications during scuba.

