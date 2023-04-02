Abstract

Burns are serious health problems that are associated with high mortality and morbidity in developing countries. Suicide by burning is among the most dramatic of all forms of suicide. The results of treatment of 218 patients with suicide hospitalized in Samarkand Branch of RSCUMA were analyzed during the period from 2005 to 2018. All cases with unequivocal evidence for suicide attempt (as determined by the psychiatrists) were included. Research has shown Suicide can be qualified as planned and unconscious spontaneous. In most committing suicide by self-burning, their act is mostly spontaneous and necessitates the development of specific prevention and treatment methods at the pre-hospital, in-hospital, and post-hospital stages.