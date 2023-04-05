SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mustafa Kemal University, Karakus A. J. Clin. Images Med. Case Rep. 2023; 4(5).

10.52768/2766-7820/2402

Mushroom poisoning is quite common due to the unconscious collection and consumption of wild mushrooms. Mushroom poisonings show clinical changes according to the mushroom species. Clinical findings; gastrointestinal side effects range from neurogenic, psychogenic, cholinergic findings to organ failure and even death. After eating several different types of mushrooms they collected from the plateau, a family consting of mother, father and son had mushroom poisoing.


