Abstract

Mushroom poisoning is quite common due to the unconscious collection and consumption of wild mushrooms. Mushroom poisonings show clinical changes according to the mushroom species. Clinical findings; gastrointestinal side effects range from neurogenic, psychogenic, cholinergic findings to organ failure and even death. After eating several different types of mushrooms they collected from the plateau, a family consting of mother, father and son had mushroom poisoing.

Language: en