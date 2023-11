Abstract

PURPOSE: When compared to the general population, people experiencing homelessness have significantly higher rates of TBI (traumatic brain injury). Individuals experiencing homelessness and a TBI require social support because it can serve as a protective factor in reducing the risks of substance use and positively impact housing stability. This study aimed to better understand how social networks influence housing stability among individuals experiencing homelessness and a TBI.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: A purposive sampling design was utilized to recruit and survey 115 adults experiencing homelessness. Quantitative questions captured data on demographic information, brain injury-related variables, homelessness-related variables, social network support types and characteristics, and correlates of housing instability including self-report substance use variables.



RESULTS: Findings showed that substance use was, indeed, a barrier to stay in or afford housing. Additionally, rates of social support were uniformly low across the sample, showing the unique vulnerabilities associated with homelessness and TBI and homelessness in general.



CONCLUSION: Intervention efforts may consider fostering support networks, as social support has been linked to both housing stability and non-housing outcomes such as reduced substance use, improved health, and community reintegration.

Language: en