Citation
Lake Yimer B. Community Health Equity Res. Policy 2023; 43(4): 399-404.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publications)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Psychosocial wellbeing questionnaires were administered to Dire Dawa Polytechnic college students (n, 204) to examine the interrelationship of social media usage, psychosocial wellbeing, and academic performance. The result revealed that male students use social media for the reason of making new relationships and female participants used social media to maintain the relationship, those students who spend more time on Facebook followed by telegram and Whatsapp.
Language: en