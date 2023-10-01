Abstract

We describe a case of a young male who presented to the emergency department with unilateral eye pain, blurred vision, conjunctival injection, and ocular pH of 9, one day after direct ocular exposure to palytoxin (PTX) from coral in a home saltwater fish tank. Although uncommon, ocular PTX toxicity is a potentially vision-threatening condition that requires prompt recognition. This case report documents the successful management of presumed ocular PTX exposure and suggests additional workup and treatment considerations for future patients.

