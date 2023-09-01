Abstract

STUDY OBJECTIVE: Syncope that occurs while driving can result in a motor vehicle crash. Whether individuals with a prior syncope-related crash exhibit an exceptional risk of subsequent crash remains uncertain.



METHODS: We performed a population-based retrospective observational study of patients diagnosed with 'syncope and collapse' at any of 6 emergency departments in British Columbia, Canada (2010 to 2015). Data were obtained from chart abstraction, administrative health records, insurance claims and police crash reports. We compared crash-free survival among individuals with crash-associated syncope (a crash and an emergency visit for syncope on the same date) to that among controls with syncope alone (no crash on date of emergency visit for syncope).



RESULTS: In the year following their index emergency visit, 13 of 63 drivers with crash-associated syncope and 852 of 9,160 controls with syncope alone experienced a subsequent crash as a driver (crash risk 21% versus 9%). After accounting for censoring and potential confounders, crash-associated syncope was not associated with a significant increase in the risk of subsequent crash (adjusted hazard ratio [aHR] 1.38, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.78 to 2.47). Individuals with crash-associated syncope were 31-fold more likely to have physician driving advice documented during their index visit (prevalence ratio 31.0, 95% CI, 21.3 to 45.1). In the subgroup without documented driving advice, crash-associated syncope was associated with a significant increase in subsequent crash risk (aHR 1.88, 95% CI 1.06 to 3.36).



CONCLUSIONS: Crash risk after crash-associated syncope appears similar to crash risk after syncope alone.

