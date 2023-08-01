Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the leading causes of death among adolescents. Students from intercultural families (ICFs) are hypothesized to be vulnerable to suicide. This study aimed to identify the current status of depression and suicide in students from ICFs and the risk of suicide according to family type.



METHODS: Data from the Korea Youth Risk Behavior Web-based Survey (KYRBS) were used for this study. We selected 586,829 participants from 2011 to 2020. We analyzed the statistical differences between groups using the chi-square and Bonferroni tests. Last, multiple logistic regressions were performed.



RESULTS: Regarding experiencing extreme sadness/desperation and suicidal ideation, the group with both parents born outside Korea had the highest rate (37.1 % and 24.7 %, respectively), followed by the father-only, non-ICF, and mother-only groups. The both-parents group had the highest risk for suicidal plan and attempts, and for suicidal attempts after hospital visits (17.2 %, 14.9 %, and 59.5 %, respectively), followed by the father-only, mother-only, and non-ICF groups. In particular, the both-parents group had 1.74, 3.40, 4.56, and 6.44 times higher odds for suicidal ideation, suicidal plan, and suicidal attempt, and hospital visit after suicidal attempt than the non-ICF group, respectively.



CONCLUSIONS: ICF students were more vulnerable to suicide than the non-ICF group, particularly the both-parents and father-only groups. Thus, adolescents from ICFs are a high-risk group for suicide and should be a top priority for intervention.

Language: en