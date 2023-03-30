|
Citation
Winters-Stone KM, Krasnow SM, Horak FB, Mancini M, Cameron MH, Dieckmann NF, Stoyles SA, Roeland EJ. BMC Cancer 2023; 23(1): e1087.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37946117
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN) is a debilitating and dose-limiting side effect of systemic cancer therapy. In many cancer survivors, CIPN persists after treatment ends and is associated with functional impairments, abnormal gait patterns, falls, and diminished quality of life. However, little is known regarding which patients are most likely to develop CIPN symptoms that impair mobility and increase fall risk, when this risk develops, or the optimal timing of early intervention efforts to mitigate the impact of CIPN on functioning and fall risk. This study will address these knowledge gaps by (1) characterizing trajectories of symptoms, functioning, and falls before, during, and after treatment in adults prescribed neurotoxic chemotherapy for cancer; and (2) determining the simplest set of predictors for identifying individuals at risk for CIPN-related functional decline and falls.
Language: en
Keywords
Mobility; Balance; Cancer; Gait; Neuropathy; Neurotoxicity; Pain; Paresthesia; Side effects