Abstract

This is a corrigendum to: Christopher T Begeny, Homa Arshad, Tamzin Cuming, Daljit K Dhariwal, Rebecca A Fisher, Marieta D Franklin, Philippa C Jackson, Greta M McLachlan, Rosalind H Searle, Carrie Newlands, Sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape by colleagues in the surgical workforce, and how women and men are living different realities: observational study using NHS population-derived weights, British Journal of Surgery, Volume 110, Issue 11, November 2023, Pages 1518-1526, https://doi.org/10.1093/bjs/znad242



In the originally published version of this manuscript, there was a typographical error in the name of author Philippa C Jackson.



This has been corrected.

© The Author(s) 2023. Published by Oxford University Press on behalf of BJS Society Ltd.



[The author's name has beeen corrected in the SafetyLit database.]

Language: en