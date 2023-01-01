|
Citation
|
The editors. Br. J. Surg. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37944154
|
Abstract
|
This is a corrigendum to: Christopher T Begeny, Homa Arshad, Tamzin Cuming, Daljit K Dhariwal, Rebecca A Fisher, Marieta D Franklin, Philippa C Jackson, Greta M McLachlan, Rosalind H Searle, Carrie Newlands, Sexual harassment, sexual assault and rape by colleagues in the surgical workforce, and how women and men are living different realities: observational study using NHS population-derived weights, British Journal of Surgery, Volume 110, Issue 11, November 2023, Pages 1518-1526, https://doi.org/10.1093/bjs/znad242
Language: en