Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of our study was to explore the contextual factors that affect the implementation of football injury prevention initiatives and the provision of effective injury management in the Irish Women's National League (WNL).



METHODS: We used a criterion-based purposive sampling approach to recruit coaches (n=7), players (n=17) and medical personnel (n=8) representing eight of the nine clubs in the WNL to participate in one-to-one semistructured interviews. Our study was located within an interpretivist, constructivist research paradigm. The interview data were analysed using reflexive thematic analysis.



RESULTS: The participants identified academic and work pressures, financial challenges, conflict with college football, inadequate facilities and gender inequity as being barriers to the implementation of injury prevention initiatives and the provision of effective injury management. Financial constraints within clubs were perceived to limit the provision of medical care and strength and conditioning (S&C) support and this was deemed to be associated with a heightened risk of injuries.



CONCLUSION: Specific contextual factors were identified which curtail the implementation of injury prevention initiatives and the provision of effective injury management in elite-level women's club football in Ireland. Gender inequity was identified as one of the factors impacting the availability of high-quality medical care, S&C support, as well as access to training and match facilities. Our results provide new insights that could be used to inform the design and implementation of injury prevention and management initiatives for women football players in Ireland.

