Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although the literature suggests a negative association between early childhood development (ECD) and violent disciplinary measures, little is known about the gradient of this relationship.



OBJECTIVE: This study examined the gradient of the relationship between the number and types of child discipline practices at home and the ECD of children aged from 36-to-59 months. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: The study used nationally representative data from the Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey Bangladesh 2019.



METHODS: We analysed secondary data using multivariable logistic regression to examine the relationship between child discipline practices and ECD. The gradients were measured using three sets of summative indexes of disciplinary practices and psychometric approach to the physical, literacy-numeracy, learning and social-emotional domains of ECD.



RESULTS: About 94 % of children had at least one of the eight violent disciplinary measures during the month preceding the survey. Approximately three-quarters of the children were on track in their ECD. The probability that children were on track in ECD significantly increased with non-violent disciplinary practices and decreased with violent disciplinary practices used. For one unit increase in the overall violent disciplinary index, the odds of children being on track in their ECD was reduced by 12 %, and the reduction was significant (adjusted odds ratio = 0.88; 95%CI: 0.86-0.91).



CONCLUSIONS: Children who had experienced several forms of violent disciplinary measures were more likely than those who did not to be delayed in their ECD. Banning violent punishments in all settings and positive parenting programs are recommended.

Language: en