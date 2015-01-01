Abstract

BACKGROUND: Exposure to childhood maltreatment increases the risk of mental health and substance use problems. Understanding the mechanisms linking maltreatment to these problems is critical for prevention.



OBJECTIVE: To examine whether self-compassion and avoidant coping mediate the relationship between childhood maltreatment and mental ill-health and alcohol use. PARTICIPANTS AND SETTING: Australians aged 18-20 years at baseline were recruited through social media and professional networks.



METHODS: Participants (n = 568) completed an online survey, and were followed up annually for two subsequent surveys. Mediation models were conducted with the SPSS PROCESS macro. Maltreatment was the predictor; Wave 2 self-compassion and avoidant coping as mediators; Wave 3 mental health and alcohol use as outcomes.



RESULTS: Childhood maltreatment predicted greater mental health symptoms (b = 0.253, 95 % CI = 0.128-0.378), and alcohol use (b = 0.057, 95 % CI = 0.008-0.107). Both self-compassion (b = 0.056, 95 % CI = 0.019-0.093) and avoidant coping (b = 0.103, 95 % CI = 0.024-0.181) mediated the relationship between maltreatment and mental health. Additionally, avoidant coping, but not self-compassion, mediated the relationship (b = 0.040, 95 % CI 0.020-0.061) with alcohol use. However, when controlling for pre-existing mental health and substance use, neither self-compassion nor avoidant coping mediated the relationship with mental health. Only avoidant coping mediated the link with alcohol use (b = 0.010, 95 % CI = 0.001-0.020).



CONCLUSIONS: Findings suggests that by adulthood, self-compassion and avoidant coping may not explain future change in mental health symptoms; however, avoidant coping accounts for change in alcohol use across early adulthood. Reducing avoidant coping may prevent hazardous alcohol use across young adulthood among people exposed to childhood maltreatment.

Language: en