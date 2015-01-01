Abstract

Breast injury is commonly encountered yet it remains significantly underreported. Injury to the breast may arise from either primary mechanisms or secondary or iatrogenic mechanisms. Primary mechanisms of breast injury include blunt force, seat-belt, penetrating, and thermal injury. Secondary or iatrogenic mechanisms of breast injury include breast biopsy or intervention as well as operative intervention and cardiopulmonary resuscitation. The severity of breast injury arising from these mechanisms is broad, ranging from breast contusion to avulsion. Sequelae of breast injury include fat necrosis and Mondor's disease. Radiologists play an integral role in the evaluation and management of breast injury both in the acute and non-acute settings. In the acute setting, radiologists must be able to recognize breast injury arising from primary mechanisms or iatrogenic or secondary mechanisms and to identify rare but potentially life-threatening complications promptly to ensure timely, appropriate management. In the non-acute setting, radiologists must be able to discern the sequalae of breast injury from other processes to prevent potentially unnecessary further evaluation and intervention. Nonetheless, though breast injury is commonly encountered there remain few guidelines and a lack of established recommendations for the evaluation and management of breast injury. We provide a comprehensive multi-modality imaging review of breast injury arising in the acute setting as well as the sequela of breast injury arising in the non-acute setting. Moreover, we provide an overview of the management of breast injury.

Language: en