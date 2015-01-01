|
BACKGROUND: Today, with the development of the industry, the occurrence of accidents caused by the release and explosion of chemical and toxic substances in industrial units has increased, and these accidents sometimes cause irreparable damage to human life and the environment. According to a study by the American Petroleum Institute, of the recent major accidents in the last 30 years, 44% are related to machinery failure and 12% are caused by unknown factors and lack of information. Therefore, equipment risk control is aimed at preventing large and dangerous accident. The present study, the performance of LOPA and fuzzy-LOPA methods was compared toward the risk assessment of Imam Khomeini Petrochemical Company under certainty and uncertainty of data. This comparison was done in order to a conceptual method with high certainty to assess high-level hazards leading to health and safety risks and environmental pollution.
Humans; United States; risk assessment; Probability; *Environmental Pollutants; Bow-tie method; Clergy; Environmental Pollution; fuzzy method; fuzzy-LOPA; LOPA; Risk Assessment/methods