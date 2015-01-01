Abstract

BACKGROUND: Today, with the development of the industry, the occurrence of accidents caused by the release and explosion of chemical and toxic substances in industrial units has increased, and these accidents sometimes cause irreparable damage to human life and the environment. According to a study by the American Petroleum Institute, of the recent major accidents in the last 30 years, 44% are related to machinery failure and 12% are caused by unknown factors and lack of information. Therefore, equipment risk control is aimed at preventing large and dangerous accident. The present study, the performance of LOPA and fuzzy-LOPA methods was compared toward the risk assessment of Imam Khomeini Petrochemical Company under certainty and uncertainty of data. This comparison was done in order to a conceptual method with high certainty to assess high-level hazards leading to health and safety risks and environmental pollution.



METHODS: First, the health, safety hazards and environmental aspects were identified via the HAZOP method. Then, a risk assessment was performed using the LOPA method. The fuzzification, severity, and likelihood of each risk were considered as an input variable and risk probability as an output variable. Finally, was the methods used in our analysis were compared and the Bow-tie software was used to draw a Bow-tie diagram to control and reduce the risks.



RESULTS: As a result, a total of 50 safety and health hazards and 37 environmental aspects were identified in the aromatic outlet of the studied company using the HAZOP method. The most critical risks identified were operational activities in feed and product tanks; flammable materials pumping; blocking the flare path; and releasing H(2)S gas. The results showed that the production of air pollutants in the power supply unit, disposal of waste from reactor tanks, disposal of waste from condensate tanks, and fire and explosion of the reactor are high-level environmental risks.



CONCLUSION: In the conditions of uncertainty or the absence of information related to the probability and severity of the risk scenario, among the mentioned methods. The result showed that errors in the risk assessment were reduced to an acceptable extent by using Fuzzy LOPA method.

