Abstract

Accurate and timely movement intention detection can facilitate exoskeleton control during transitions between different locomotion modes. Detecting movement intentions in real environments remains a challenge due to unavoidable environmental uncertainties. False movement intention detection may also induce risks of falling and general danger for exoskeleton users. To this end, in this study, we developed a method for detecting human movement intentions in real environments. The proposed method is capable of online self-correcting by implementing a decision fusion layer. Gaze data from an eye tracker and inertial measurement unit (IMU) signals were fused at the feature extraction level and used to predict movement intentions using 2 different methods. Images from the scene camera embedded on the eye tracker were used to identify terrains using a convolutional neural network. The decision fusion was made based on the predicted movement intentions and identified terrains. Four able-bodied participants wearing the eye tracker and 7 IMU sensors took part in the experiments to complete the tasks of level ground walking, ramp ascending, ramp descending, stairs ascending, and stair descending. The recorded experimental data were used to test the feasibility of the proposed method. An overall accuracy of 93.4% was achieved when both feature fusion and decision fusion were used. Fusing gaze data with IMU signals improved the prediction accuracy.

