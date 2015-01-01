|
Loke LYC, Barsoum DR, Murphey TD, Argall BD. IEEE Int. Conf. Rehabil. Robot. 2023; 2023: 1-6.
(Copyright © 2023, Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers)
37941208
Eye gaze tracking is increasingly popular due to improved technology and availability. However, in assistive device control, eye gaze tracking is often limited to discrete control inputs. In this paper, we present a method for collecting both reactionary and control eye gaze signals to build an individualized characterization for eye gaze interface use.
Language: en
Humans; *Self-Help Devices; *Fixation, Ocular