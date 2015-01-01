Abstract

BACKGROUND: Expanding support for drowning prevention is evidenced by interlinked Resolutions at the United Nations (2021) and World Health Assembly (2023). While progress has accelerated, a universally agreed definition for drowning prevention remains absent. Here, we aim to develop a conceptual definition of drowning prevention using the Delphi method.



METHODS: First, we conducted a document review to guide our development and consensus-building process. Then, we formed an advisory group and recruited participants with diverse expertise to contribute to Delphi-method surveys. In the first round, participants selected from draft concepts to build a definition and delineate between the terms drowning prevention and water safety. In the second round, we presented a codeveloped definition, and three statements based on first-round findings. We then sought participant feedback where ≥70% support was considered consensus-based agreement.



RESULTS: Participants (n=134) were drawn from community (7.46%), policy (26.87%), research (40.30%) and technical backgrounds (25.37%), and low-income and middle-income countries (38.06%). In the first- round, half (50.74%) disagreed with the proposition that drowning prevention was synonymous to water safety, while 40.30% agreed. The second- round achieved consensus-based agreement (97.27%) for the definition: Drowning prevention is defined as a multidisciplinary approach that reduces drowning risk and builds resilience by implementing evidence-informed measures that address hazards, exposures and vulnerabilities to protect an individual, community or population against fatal and non-fatal drowning.



CONCLUSION: The Delphi method enabled the codevelopment of our conceptual definition for drowning prevention. Agreement on the definition forms the basis for strengthened multisectoral action, and partnerships with health and sustainable development agendas. Defining drowning prevention in terms of vulnerability and exposure might increase focus on social determinants and other upstream factors critical to prevention efforts.

Language: en