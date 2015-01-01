Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Data on non-fatal injuries and visits to the emergency department (ED) for injuries are not readily available. The objective of this paper is to describe injury-related ED visits for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who are covered by the Medicaid insurance programme.



METHODS: We aggregated 2010-2016 Medicaid claims data from eight states. Using these data, we identified individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and then determined an all-cause ED visit rate, ED visit due to injury rate and admission from ED due to injury rate. Data were stratified by sex and age group.



RESULTS were compared with national rates.



RESULTS: Medicaid members with intellectual and developmental disabilities visited EDs at approximately 1.8 times the rate of the general population. The ED visit rate due to injury was approximately 1.5 times that observed in the population overall. When ED visits due to injury data were stratified by age and sex, the largest discrepancy was observed in women ages 45-64, who visited EDs due to injury at a rate 2.1 times that of women of the same age in the general population. The admission rate from ED due to injury increased over the study period most notably in the older age groups.



CONCLUSIONS: While rates and patterns of ED utilisation among Medicaid members with intellectual and developmental disabilities vary by age and gender, our findings suggest this group visits the ED due to injury at rates well above the general population.

