Abstract

BACKGROUND: Being under the influence of psychoactive substances increases the risk of involvement in and dying from a traumatic event. The study is a prospective population-based observational study that aims to determine the prevalence of use and likely impairment from psychoactive substances among patients with suspected severe traumatic injury.



METHOD: This study was conducted at 35 of 38 Norwegian trauma hospitals from 1 March 2019 to 29 February 2020. All trauma admissions for patients aged ≥ 16 years admitted via trauma team activation during the study period were eligible for inclusion. Blood samples collected on admission were analysed for alcohol, benzodiazepines, benzodiazepine-like hypnotics (Z-drugs), opioids, stimulants, and cannabis (tetrahydrocannabinol).



RESULTS: Of the 4878 trauma admissions included, psychoactive substances were detected in 1714 (35 %) and in 771 (45 %) of these, a combination of two or more psychoactive substances was detected. Regarding the level of impairment, 1373 (28 %) admissions revealed a concentration of one or more psychoactive substances indicating likely impairment, and 1052 (22 %) highly impairment. Alcohol was found in 1009 (21 %) admissions, benzodiazepines and Z-drugs in 613 (13 %), opioids in 467 (10 %), cannabis in 352 (7 %), and stimulants in 371 (8 %). Men aged 27-43 years and patients with violence-related trauma had the highest prevalence of psychoactive substance use with respectively 424 (50 %) and 275 (80 %) testing positive for one or more compounds.



CONCLUSION: The results revealed psychoactive substances in 35 % of trauma admissions, 80 % of which were likely impaired at the time of traumatic injury. A combination of several psychoactive substances was common, and younger males and patients with violence-related injuries were most often impaired. Injury prevention strategies should focus on high-risk groups and involve the prescription of controlled substances. We should consider toxicological screening in trauma admissions and incorporation of toxicological data into trauma registries.

