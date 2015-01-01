Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Traumatic Thoracic Aortic Injury (TTAI) is associated with high mortality rates and is the second leading cause of death in traumatic patients. There has been a considerable advancement in the management of TTAI with novel and improved surgical procedures and imaging modalities. The aim of this study was to determine the national demographic and regional trends in mortality associated with TTAI in the United States across twenty years, 1999 to 2019.



METHODS: The multiple cause of death data on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiologic Research (CDC-WONDER) database was utilized to query death certificates for TTAI from 1999 to 2019, in the United States. The International Classification of the Diseases, Tenth Revision (ICD-10) code S25.0 was used to identify and abstract data for TTAI related deaths. The data was further abstracted based on age, race, gender and Census-Bureau defined regions. The age-adjusted mortality rate (AAMR) per 100,000 population-year and Average Annual Percentage Change (AAPC) with 95 % Confidence Interval were computed. The JoinPoint software was utilized to compute the temporal trends in mortality based on a segmented change and AAPC calculation.



RESULTS: A total of 20,842 TTAI associated deaths occurred from 1999 to 2019 corresponding to an AAMR of 0.407(0.401-0.412) per 100,000 population-year. The overall AAMR reduced from 0.759 to 0.223 per 100,000 population-year from 1999 to 2019[average APC -6.5(-7.5; -5.5)]. The reduction was reported in both <45 age group [average APC -6.5(-7.9; -5.1)] and >45 age group [-6.2(-7.3; -5.0)]; among females [average APC -6.1(-7.8; -4.3)] and males [-6.1(-7.2; -5.0)]; among Whites [average APC -6.9(-7.8; -5.9)] and Blacks [-5.0(-7.4; -2.5)]. The reduction in mortality as per the census region was highest in the west followed by Mid-West, North-East and South [average APC -6.8(-8.6; -5.0); -6.2(-8.8; -3.6); -5.7(-7.0; -4.4); -5.5(-7.4; -3.6), respectively].



CONCLUSION: There was a significant decrease in the TTAI associated mortality trends in the United States across 1999-2019 with a consistent decline in all demographic and regional subgroups.

