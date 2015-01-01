|
Citation
|
Shimokihara S, Maruta M, Han G, Ikeda Y, Kamasaki T, Hidaka Y, Akasaki Y, Tabira T. Innov. Aging 2023; 7(8): igad108.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37941830
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Advancing age might impair real-world navigation ability. The use of mobile devices by older adults has grown rapidly in recent years. Navigation applications (apps) in mobile devices may facilitate the freedom of outings for older adults. Our aim is to investigate age-related differences in real-world app-based navigation walking in terms of accuracy, efficiency, and gaze behavior; and to explore clinical factors associated with navigation walking in older adults. RESEARCH DESIGN AND METHODS: A total of 20 community-dwelling older adults and 16 young adults completed a route navigation task using a navigation app while recording their gaze behavior. Outcomes were compared in both groups and a general linear regression was used to explore clinical factors associated with app-based navigation walk in older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Navigation; Application; Gaze behavior; Mobile device; Real world