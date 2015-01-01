Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the hypothesis that social problem solving (SPS) moderates strong emotion reactivity (ER) to stressful events in predicting suicide ideation (SI). Participants: 200 college students: mean age = 20.33; 75% women; 58% white.



METHODS: Participants completed the following self-report inventories: Beck Scale for Suicide Ideation, Emotion Reactivity Scale, and Social Problem-Solving Inventory-Revised.



RESULTS: Regression and slope analyses found SPS to moderate the association between ER and SI. Specifically, (a) as ER increased, SI increased significantly less for average problem solvers as compared to ineffective problem solvers, and (b) SI increased only slightly for effective problem solvers as ER increased. A secondary exploratory analysis found 20 college students who previously attempted suicide reported more negative ER, less effective SPS, and higher SI, as compared to a group of 20 sex-and age-matched peers.



CONCLUSIONS: Effective social problem solving serves to decrease the likelihood that college students will experience higher levels of suicide ideation even when their negative emotion reactivity is high. Clinical implications for treatment and prevention are discussed.

