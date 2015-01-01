|
Citation
Sezer Katar K, Kurtoğlu MB, Zengin İspir G, Danışman M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
37942773
Abstract
We aim to explore childhood traumatic experiences and resilience of patients with OUD and compare these variables to healthy controls. Ninety-five patients and 83 healthy controls completed the Sociodemographic Data Form, Connor Davidson Psychological Resilience Scale (CDRS), and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-33 (CTQ-33). We found that CTQ correlated negatively with CDRS in patients. T-test results showed significant differences between both groups regarding total and subscales' scores of CTQ-except overprotection-over control. Physical neglect predicted a decrease in resilience in patients with OUD. In conclusion, childhood traumas and resilience could be essential factors during patients' follow-up and treatment process with OUD.
Language: en
Keywords
opioid use disorder; Early life stress; psychological resilience; traumatic childhood experiences