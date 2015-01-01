Abstract

We aim to explore childhood traumatic experiences and resilience of patients with OUD and compare these variables to healthy controls. Ninety-five patients and 83 healthy controls completed the Sociodemographic Data Form, Connor Davidson Psychological Resilience Scale (CDRS), and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-33 (CTQ-33). We found that CTQ correlated negatively with CDRS in patients. T-test results showed significant differences between both groups regarding total and subscales' scores of CTQ-except overprotection-over control. Physical neglect predicted a decrease in resilience in patients with OUD. In conclusion, childhood traumas and resilience could be essential factors during patients' follow-up and treatment process with OUD.

Language: en