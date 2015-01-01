SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Sezer Katar K, Kurtoğlu MB, Zengin İspir G, Danışman M. J. Ethn. Subst. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/15332640.2023.2278469

PMID

37942773

Abstract

We aim to explore childhood traumatic experiences and resilience of patients with OUD and compare these variables to healthy controls. Ninety-five patients and 83 healthy controls completed the Sociodemographic Data Form, Connor Davidson Psychological Resilience Scale (CDRS), and Childhood Trauma Questionnaire-33 (CTQ-33). We found that CTQ correlated negatively with CDRS in patients. T-test results showed significant differences between both groups regarding total and subscales' scores of CTQ-except overprotection-over control. Physical neglect predicted a decrease in resilience in patients with OUD. In conclusion, childhood traumas and resilience could be essential factors during patients' follow-up and treatment process with OUD.


Language: en

Keywords

opioid use disorder; Early life stress; psychological resilience; traumatic childhood experiences

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print