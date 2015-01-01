Abstract

Refugees from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds and geopolitical locations face temporal challenges during their transition, yet more research needs to be conducted to understand their time conception in the host society. This study explores how North Korean refugees from remote rural areas in North Korea and China adjusted their time conception in a metropolitan city in South Korea. Data were collected through a pilot study (January-March 2017) and ethnographic fieldwork (February-July 2018), entailing semi-structured interviews, informal conversations, and field notes. Vygotsky's psychological tool and Ricoeur's interpretive approach were employed to solicit the mediation of time conception through organizational activities and narrative meanings. The analysis reveals themes that challenge refugees' time conception reflecting North Korean values and daily activities-Kimilsungism, collectivism, and task-oriented attitude-and the changes in time conception on the sense of the self. Refugees' learning in time conception is a holistic spiritual, social, and personal process.

