SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Choi J. J. Health Psychol. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/13591053231208618

PMID

37942540

Abstract

Refugees from diverse socio-cultural backgrounds and geopolitical locations face temporal challenges during their transition, yet more research needs to be conducted to understand their time conception in the host society. This study explores how North Korean refugees from remote rural areas in North Korea and China adjusted their time conception in a metropolitan city in South Korea. Data were collected through a pilot study (January-March 2017) and ethnographic fieldwork (February-July 2018), entailing semi-structured interviews, informal conversations, and field notes. Vygotsky's psychological tool and Ricoeur's interpretive approach were employed to solicit the mediation of time conception through organizational activities and narrative meanings. The analysis reveals themes that challenge refugees' time conception reflecting North Korean values and daily activities-Kimilsungism, collectivism, and task-oriented attitude-and the changes in time conception on the sense of the self. Refugees' learning in time conception is a holistic spiritual, social, and personal process.


Language: en

Keywords

North Korean refugees; socio-cultural learning; sociology of time; workplace learning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print