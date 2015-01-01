Abstract

Women who have survived interpersonal trauma are at elevated risk of developing posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and potentially modifiable factors that may be targeted in treatment warrant further investigation. This study examined a pathway from interpersonal trauma to PTSD symptoms via emotion dysregulation and shame in a large non-clinical sample of women. The sample comprised 380 women, aged 18 to 59 years (M = 31.70, standard deviation = 10.06), all of whom had a history of interpersonal trauma. Participants completed the Experience of Shame Scale, the Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale-Short Form, and the Life Events Checklist for DSM-5. A serial and parallel process model with interpersonal trauma as a predictor of PTSD symptoms, emotional dysregulation and facets of shame as intermediary variables, was analyzed using Statistical Package for Social Sciences Statistics PROCESS Model 81with bias-corrected bootstrap tests of indirect effects. Non-interpersonal trauma was included as a covariate. Interpersonal trauma, emotion dysregulation, and characterological and bodily shame were significantly and directly associated with PTSD symptoms, together explaining 59% of the variation in PTSD symptoms. While emotion dysregulation was associated with behavioral shame, interpersonal trauma was not associated with behavioral shame, nor was behavioral shame associated with PTSD symptoms. Tests of indirect effects supported a pathway from interpersonal trauma to PTSD symptoms via emotion dysregulation and characterological and bodily shame. These findings suggest interventions that are particularly effective at reducing emotion dysregulation and characterological and bodily shame, such as compassion and acceptance-based approaches, may complement evidence-based PTSD interventions when working with women who have survived interpersonal trauma.

